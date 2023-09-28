Get the Trendy ’90s-Style Jeans for Less at Target

Cheryl King

If you’re up-to-date with fashion trends, you probably know that skin-tight jeans are no longer in style. Instead, baggy, relaxed ’90s-style jeans are here to stay. Celebrities like Emrata, Addison Rae, and Hailey Bieber have made these jeans the new must-have item. While you may have seen them at your favorite retailers for upwards of $90, we have good news for you – Target is offering the exact same look for a budget-friendly price of $30.

TikToker @patty.ldy, who swears Target jeans, recently discovered a pair from the brand Wild Fable for just $28. She was so impressed with the fit and style that she had to share them on TikTok. These high-waisted jeans are a great alternative for those who want to avoid the low-rise trend. They are fitted at the waist and have a relaxed leg, giving off a slouchy yet stylish look.

If you prefer a ’90s style with relaxed legs and a waist that falls between high-waist and low-rise, Target also offers the Universal Thread Mid-Rise 90’s Baggy Jeans. TikToker @jennajaee says they are reminiscent of Abercrombie’s ’90s jeans, which retail for $90 or more. However, the Target version is priced at just $36, making them an affordable and fashionable option.

With these affordable options from Target, you can rock the trendy ’90s-style jeans without breaking the bank. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to elevate your style with these budget-friendly wardrobe staples.

