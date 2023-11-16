New insights: TikTok Takes Action Against Violative Content

TikTok, the popular social media platform, has recently announced its efforts to remove videos that promote Osama bin Laden’s “Letter to America,” which justifies the attacks on 9/11. In a statement posted on Twitter, the company emphasized its commitment to discouraging any form of terrorism and stated that it is actively taking measures to eradicate such content from its platform.

Although reports suggested that these videos gained significant traction and were trending on TikTok, the platform disputed these claims, labeling them as “inaccurate.” TikTok clarified that the appearance of this content is not unique to its platform alone, as it has also surfaced on various other platforms and has received media attention.

Journalist Yashar Ali brought attention to the existence of these videos on TikTok through a post. Ali highlighted that the videos were created individuals from diverse backgrounds, spanning various ages, races, and ethnicities. Some users expressed that reading bin Laden’s letter had offered them a new perspective on geopolitical matters, causing them to see issues differently.

Moreover, it is worth noting that The Guardian had previously hosted the full text of bin Laden’s letter on their website since 2002. However, on Wednesday, the publication decided to remove the transcript due to its widespread sharing on social media lacking proper context. The Guardian now directs readers to the original news article that provided the necessary context for the letter.

TikTok has faced criticism and scrutiny before, particularly regarding its ownership the Chinese company ByteDance. Senator Marco Rubio accused the platform of propagating pro-Hamas content and linked it to China’s alleged manipulation of the internet. In response, TikTok denies favoring any particular side of an issue and asserts that it has removed a substantial number of videos violating its policies on violence, hate speech, misinformation, and terrorism, including content promoting Hamas.

Reiterating its dedication to a safe and secure user experience, TikTok remains committed to proactively removing violative content and investigating how it appeared on its platform.

