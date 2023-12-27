Summary: After years of popularity for shorter Uggs like the Ultra Mini Platform Boot, there are now predictions that tall Uggs will become the next trend. Influencers on TikTok and comedians like Casey Lewis and Esther Povitsky have voiced their support for the taller style. This unexpected shift has led to a surge of interest in tall Uggs, with many Gen Z users excited about the potential return of the skinny jean trend.

While I finally succumbed to the allure of the Ugg Ultra Mini Platform Boot, it seems that the tide is turning towards taller Uggs. TikTok has become a platform for predicting fashion trends, and recently, it’s been flooded with declarations that tall Uggs are the next big thing.

In an interview with Variety, comedian Esther Povitsky, known as the “Jane Goodall of Hot Girls,” shared her thoughts on the matter. She stated that tall Uggs are gaining popularity and recommended them as the perfect gift for the upcoming season. Povitsky’s endorsement, along with others like Casey Lewis on TikTok, has sparked a wave of fascination with the taller style.

As a result, I couldn’t escape the tall Ugg predictions on my feed. It seems that Gen Z has discovered the allure of tall Uggs, which might even lead to a resurgence of the skinny jeans trend. TikTok user @fairybonessucks pointed out that tall Uggs provide a perfect fit with skinny jeans, making them a convenient option for styling.

So, while I’m enjoying my current collection of shorter Uggs, it appears that fashion is always evolving. The popularity of tall Uggs is on the rise, and if the trend takes off, we might soon see a shift in the way people style their winter outfits. Who knows, maybe it’s time to dig out those long-forgotten Bailey Button Uggs from the back of the closet after all?