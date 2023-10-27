Malaysia Accuses TikTok and Meta of Blocking Pro-Palestinian Content

Recent accusations the Malaysian government against social media platforms TikTok and Meta have sparked controversy. Malaysia, a predominantly Muslim country, has warned of potential action against these platforms, claiming that they have restricted content advocating for Palestinians. In response, both companies have vehemently denied these accusations.

TikTok, a popular social media platform, has refuted Malaysia’s claims of blocking pro-Palestinian content. A spokesperson from TikTok stated that the allegations were “unfounded,” emphasizing that their community guidelines are applied uniformly to all content. The platform is committed to enforcing its policies consistently to protect its community’s well-being.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has also denied the allegations made against its platform. They asserted that there is “no truth” to the accusation and that there is no deliberate suppression of voices on their Facebook platform. Both Meta and TikTok classify Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist movement, as a “dangerous organization” and prohibit content that praises it.

While the situation remains contentious, it is important to acknowledge that both platforms have lately taken steps to enhance content moderation. Since the outbreak of violence, Meta has removed or labeled almost 800,000 pieces of content in Hebrew and Arabic related to the October 7 attack. Similarly, TikTok announced that they have taken down over 775,000 videos and 14,000 live streams since the same incident. These measures aim to ensure that graphic visuals or inflammatory content are addressed appropriately.

As the debate unfolds, it will be crucial for stakeholders to engage in constructive discussions to find a balance between promoting free expression and preventing the spread of potentially harmful content. Maintaining a platform that safeguards user safety and compliance with community guidelines is a delicate task.

Sources: Reuters