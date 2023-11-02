TikTok’s Life Insurance Hype: Is It Really Better Than a 401(k)?

After a surge of personal finance content on TikTok praising life insurance plans as a superior alternative to 401(k)s, it’s important to take a step back and evaluate the validity of this claim. While complaints about high management fees, age restrictions, and taxes associated with 401(k) plans may hold some truth, it’s essential to understand the fundamental differences between the two options.

Robert Frick, a corporate economist with Navy Federal Credit Union, dismisses the idea of comparing 401(k)s and life insurance policies, calling it an “apples-to-oranges comparison.” He highlights that 401(k)s are specifically designed to provide exposure to the stock market over time at a low cost, with tax advantages. While life insurance policies may offer guaranteed returns, they lack the potential for high returns that come with investing in the stock market.

To illustrate this point, Frick provides an example comparing a $20,000 investment in a 401(k) versus a life insurance policy. Over 30 years, assuming an 8% return in a 401(k) and a 3% return in a life insurance policy, the 401(k) would be worth approximately $200,000, while the insurance policy would only amount to $48,000.

Additionally, Frick emphasizes the simplicity and effectiveness of 401(k) plans. They usually offer default options such as low-cost, diversified portfolios managed professionals and often include employer matching contributions. In contrast, life insurance policies tend to be complex and come with high fees and commissions.

Moreover, accessing money from a life insurance policy can be more challenging and costly than withdrawing from a 401(k). Both options present barriers to exit, but life insurance policies often impose higher penalties and greater difficulties in cashing out.

In conclusion, the TikTok hype promoting life insurance as a better alternative to 401(k) plans should be regarded with caution. While it’s essential to explore options and seek financial advice, it’s crucial to understand the purpose and benefits of each investment vehicle before making a decision.

