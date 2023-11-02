New Article: Why Life Insurance Is Not the Best Option for Retirement

Personal finance creators on TikTok have been touting life insurance as a superior alternative to traditional 401(k) retirement plans. They cite issues with high management fees, age restrictions on withdrawals, and taxes as reasons why life insurance is a better option. However, Robert Frick, a corporate economist with Navy Federal Credit Union, disagrees with this popular TikTok advice.

Frick explains that comparing 401(k) plans and life insurance policies is like comparing apples to oranges. While a 401(k) is designed to provide exposure to the market over time with low costs and tax advantages, life insurance policies offer guaranteed returns but lack the potential for higher returns provided the stock market. Over the long term, taking on market risk through a 401(k) can lead to significantly higher returns.

To illustrate this point, Frick uses the example of investing $20,000 in both a 401(k) and a life insurance policy. After 30 years, the 401(k) would be worth approximately $200,000 with low risk, while the life insurance policy would only amount to $48,000.

Another advantage of 401(k) plans is their simplicity. Most plans default participants into low-cost, professionally managed portfolios, often target-date funds, and offer matching contributions. In contrast, life insurance policies can be complex and come with high fees, typically higher than the average 1% annual fee of a 401(k) plan.

Furthermore, accessing cash from a life insurance policy can be challenging and come with higher penalties compared to a 401(k) plan. While there are barriers to early withdrawal in both types of plans, life insurance policies tend to have stricter limitations.

In conclusion, it is important to approach financial advice on platforms like TikTok with caution. Creators promoting life insurance may have a vested interest in doing so, as they may receive commissions for selling policies. It’s essential to consider the long-term benefits and potential risks associated with each option before making any decisions about retirement savings.

