TikTok Takes Action to Remove Problematic Content Related to Israel-Hamas War

TikTok, the Chinese-owned social media platform, has established a command center to address and moderate problematic content related to the Israel-Hamas War. In an effort to maintain a safe and responsible online community, the company has taken down over 500,000 videos and 8,000 livestreams that violate its guidelines.

To enhance its content moderation efforts, TikTok has implemented measures such as improving its detection systems to automatically remove violent and graphic content. The platform has also increased the number of moderators who are fluent in Arabic and Hebrew, allowing them to effectively moderate content related to the conflict.

Furthermore, TikTok has introduced opt-in screens to prevent users from being exposed to unexpected graphic content, prioritizing user safety and well-being. The platform recognizes the importance of controlling misinformation surrounding the conflict and has employed paid fact checkers to address this issue. Videos undergoing fact-checking are temporarily made ineligible for the “For You” feed, and if the fact-checking process is inconclusive, the content is labeled as unverified and not displayed in the feed.

In response to concerns raised European Union Commissioner Thierry Breton, TikTok has reaffirmed its commitment to abide the Digital Services Act (DSA). The DSA is a content moderation law in Europe that requires social media platforms to remove illegal content and control disinformation. As TikTok has a significant user base of children and teenagers, the company acknowledges its responsibility to protect them from violent and graphic content. They pledge to remove any content that violates their rules and compromises the dignity of individuals who have been taken hostage.

The actions taken TikTok align with the measures implemented other platforms, such as Meta (formerly Facebook). Meta has updated its policies to prioritize the safety and privacy of victims, committing to remove any content that clearly identifies them.

With its command center and comprehensive moderation strategies, TikTok aims to maintain a safe, respectful, and responsible community for its users during times of conflict.

