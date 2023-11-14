New Perspectives on TikTok’s Pro-Palestine Content

In recent weeks, there has been a surge of pro-Palestine content on TikTok, leading to accusations that the app is intentionally promoting this narrative. However, TikTok has refuted these claims, stating that the proliferation of pro-Palestine content is a reflection of the attitudes of young people rather than the result of the app’s algorithm.

According to a press release TikTok, support for Palestine among young people has existed long before the app’s inception. Citing Gallup polling data from as early as 2010, the release highlights that younger Americans have shown lower support for Israel compared to sympathy for Palestine. This trend has persisted among millennials and is likely to be similar among Generation Z users of TikTok.

The company denies intentionally promoting pro-Palestine content and asserts that its algorithm operates based on user interactions. The more a user engages with a certain type of content, the more of that content they will be shown. Therefore, the prevalence of pro-Palestine content on TikTok is a reflection of the users’ preferences.

Critics of TikTok, such as Representative Mike Gallagher, argue that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) controls the app and uses it to promote pro-Hamas propaganda. However, TikTok contends that it operates independently and that allegations of censorship are unfounded.

Regarding the use of hashtags on TikTok, the company states that it does not boost certain hashtags intentionally. Instead, the popularity of hashtags is influenced the content creators and the regions where the app is used. While the #freepalestine tag may have more videos associated with it, the #standwithisrael tag has more views per video in the United States.

In response to the Israel-Hamas conflict, TikTok has taken proactive measures to remove content that violates its community guidelines. The company has also hired moderators fluent in Hebrew and Arabic to better understand the context of the content being shared.

Overall, TikTok’s assertion that the proliferation of pro-Palestine content is primarily driven the preferences of young people challenges the notion that the app is intentionally promoting a specific narrative. It highlights the importance of understanding the user base and their preferences when examining content trends on social media platforms.

