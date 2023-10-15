TikTok Takes Action to Combat Disinformation Amidst Israel-Hamas Conflict

TikTok has announced that it has increased its efforts to combat disinformation on its platform following the recent attack on Israel Hamas. In response to criticism from the European Union (EU), the social media company, owned China’s ByteDance, stated that it had mobilized significant resources and personnel to ensure the safety of its community and the integrity of its platform.

To address the issue at hand, TikTok has already removed over 500,000 videos and closed 8,000 live streams related to the conflict. Additionally, the company has established a command center dedicated to monitoring the latest events. It has updated its automated detection systems to identify and remove graphic and violent content. Moreover, TikTok has recruited moderators proficient in Arabic and Hebrew.

Recognizing the heightened risk associated with the ongoing hostage situation, TikTok has restricted live broadcasts. The EU has taken notice of social media companies’ role in disseminating disinformation during times of conflict and has opened an investigation into Twitter, now known as X, for its involvement in spreading disinformation related to the Israel-Hamas conflict. The EU has also reprimanded Meta, the owner of Facebook.

Thierry Breton, the EU’s commissioner for industry, has called upon TikTok’s chief executive, Shou Zi Chew, to increase efforts in responding promptly to law enforcement requests to remove illegal content. Breton expressed concerns over the circulation of fake and manipulated images and facts on the platform, particularly with regard to videos of hostage taking. He emphasized TikTok’s responsibility to protect children and teenagers from distressing content.

TikTok has stated that it condemns terrorism and expressed shock and sadness over the acts of terror in Israel and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The company remains committed to supporting freedom of expression, upholding human rights, and safeguarding its platform during the Israel-Hamas conflict.

