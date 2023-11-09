Bring Back the Bold: Say Goodbye to Beige Christmas Décor

Gone are the days of minimalist, beige Christmas decorations. It’s time to embrace the vibrant, over-the-top, and nostalgic holiday décor of the early 2000s. TikTok, the hub of all things trending, has declared the return of the gaudy and colorful ornaments that remind us of our youthful holiday spirits.

A viral TikTok video featuring a creator named Avery has sparked this Christmas revolution. In her video, she passionately expresses her decision to abandon the carefully curated aesthetic that has dominated the past few years. Instead, she advocates for the coziness and personal touch that comes with decorating in a way that reflects a lived-in home, rather than a showroom.

Think back to the comedic chaos of movies like “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” or the whimsy of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” These are the vibes we’re bringing back this year—a step away from the pristine, minimalist look and a step towards vibrant nostalgia.

To help you achieve your maximalist Christmas dreams, we’ve compiled a list of must-have decorations that will bring back the boldness of the early 2000s. From vintage multicolored lights to a mix of patterned ball ornaments, our suggestions will give your tree a one-of-a-kind look that exudes holiday spirit.

Don’t stop at just the tree—elevate your door’s festive charm with a lighted wreath that features brightly colored ornaments and welcome visitors with a touch of maximalist style. And for those seeking a time-saving option, a pre-lit Christmas tree with color-changing LED lights will make decorating a breeze while keeping up with the ever-changing trends.

To truly capture the essence of nostalgia, add a light-up Santa sculpture straight out of the ’90s to your holiday display. And who could forget the classic ceramic Christmas tree? Experience the rush of memories with a ceramic, pre-lit tree that will transport you right back to your childhood.

Embrace the whimsy of a mistletoe and bell ornament to add a playful touch to your tree’s mismatched vibe. And if you’re ready to go all out, complete the look with a rainbow sequin tree skirt that adds a holographic touch.

This year, say goodbye to beige and hello to a vibrant and bold Christmas. Let your holiday décor reflect the charm and nostalgia of the early 2000s. It’s time to bring back the joy and excitement that comes with embracing maximalist style during the most wonderful time of the year.

