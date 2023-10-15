TikTok Takes Action Against Misinformation After EU Warning

TikTok has responded swiftly to address misinformation on its platform after receiving a warning from the European Union (EU). Following the attack Hamas on Israel, the EU called on TikTok to increase its efforts to combat misinformation and comply with European law. Social media platforms have experienced a surge in doctored images and mislabeled videos related to the conflict.

TikTok stated that it has taken immediate action removing violative content and accounts. The company mobilized significant resources and personnel to ensure the safety of its community and uphold the integrity of the platform. In a letter to TikTok, EU commissioner Thierry Breton emphasized the need to protect young people from violent content, terrorist propaganda, and potentially harmful challenges.

The EU has also issued similar warnings to other social media platforms including X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, and Meta (owner of Facebook and Instagram). These platforms were given a 24-hour deadline to address misinformation related to the conflict. TikTok, which is owned ByteDance, outlined the steps it has taken to combat misinformation, including the creation of a command center, enhancement of its automated detection systems, and the addition of more moderators proficient in Arabic and Hebrew.

TikTok has a zero-tolerance policy towards content that promotes violence and supports hate organizations or individuals. The company expressed its shock and distress at the terrorist acts in Israel and the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza. The EU introduced new laws in August 2023, requiring large online platforms to proactively remove illegal content and demonstrate that they have taken measures to do so upon request.

The Digital Services Act (DSA) empowers the EU to conduct investigations and inspections and, if necessary, take further action against platforms that do not comply or address identified issues. Possible actions include fines and, as a last resort, temporary bans from the EU. The EU has not yet commented on the specific next steps but has highlighted the potential actions available under the law.

