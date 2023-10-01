Napoli Striker Victor Osimhen Reaffirms Loyalty to Club

Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, has reaffirmed his loyalty to the club after a controversial TikTok video featuring him was posted on the club’s page. Although Napoli released a statement stating that the video was unintentional, some fans were left unsatisfied. However, Osimhen took to Instagram to express his commitment to the Serie A champions and praised his experience in the city of Naples.

Osimhen described his decision to come to Naples in 2020 as a wonderful one. He expressed gratitude towards the people of Napoli for their love and kindness, and vowed not to let anyone come between them. He also addressed certain accusations against the club’s supporters, dismissing them as untrue. Osimhen thanked his supporters, particularly Nigerians, for their ongoing support.

The 24-year-old striker showcased his skills on the field with his fifth Serie A goal in Napoli’s 4-0 victory over Lecce on Saturday. This impressive performance further solidified his contribution to the team.

It is clear that Osimhen remains fully dedicated to Napoli and has no intention of allowing any external factors to affect his relationship with the club and its fans. His statement serves as a reassurance to both the club and its supporters that he is fully committed to achieving success with Napoli in the future.

Source: PUNCH (contact: [email protected])