Napoli Striker Victor Osimhen Removes Himself from Penalty Duty After Social Media Controversy

Victor Osimhen, the Nigerian striker for Napoli, has decided to no longer take penalty kicks for the club following a series of controversial TikTok videos posted on the team’s social media channels. These videos caused outrage among Osimhen and his supporters, resulting in the departure of one of Napoli’s social media executives.

The videos in question included one that mocked Osimhen for supposedly begging for a penalty and another that highlighted his miss from the spot in a Serie A match against Bologna in late September. These incidents led Osimhen to feel unnecessarily mocked the club’s social media team.

Since the controversy unfolded, Napoli has played three matches, all of which included penalties being awarded to the team. However, Osimhen has opted not to take any of these penalties. Instead, the responsibility has fallen to other players such as Piotr Zielinski, who took the spot-kicks against Udinese and Real Madrid in the recent Champions League clash, and Matteo Politano, who took an injury-time penalty against Lecce.

Osimhen had previously been successful in taking penalties, scoring two out of three during the 2022/23 season and one out of two in the early stages of the 2023/24 campaign. However, the recent social media controversy seems to have prompted him to remove himself from penalty duty.

The incident underscores the potential impact of social media on players’ mental well-being and decision-making on the field. It also highlights the importance for clubs to carefully manage their social media content to avoid causing unnecessary tension or misunderstandings among their players.

Overall, Osimhen’s decision to step back from penalty-taking duty reflects his determination to distance himself from the negative consequences of the controversial TikTok videos and maintain his focus on his performance and the success of his team.

Sources:

– PUNCH Sports Extra

– La Repubblica via TMW