Napoli is reportedly considering signing Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal as a potential replacement for Victor Osimhen, according to Calciomercato. Osimhen played a vital role in leading Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33 years last season, and he also became the top scorer in the league with 26 goals.

However, Osimhen’s future with Napoli has become uncertain following a controversial incident involving the club’s official TikTok account. Osimhen’s agent threatened to take legal action against Napoli, but the club denied any wrongdoing and refrained from issuing an apology.

As a result, a January exit for Osimhen seems highly probable, prompting Napoli to search for a suitable replacement. Rudi Garcia’s team has reportedly identified Gabriel Jesus as one of the potential options, alongside Jonathan David from Lille and Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid.

Gabriel Jesus, currently playing for Arsenal, has displayed impressive skills and goal-scoring ability throughout his career. He has been a valuable asset for his current club and would bring a significant level of talent and experience to Napoli. Adding Jesus to their team would ensure that Napoli maintains their attacking prowess and competitiveness in Serie A.

It remains to be seen whether Napoli will proceed with their pursuit of Gabriel Jesus or explore other alternatives. Nonetheless, securing a capable replacement for Osimhen will be crucial for the club’s ambitions and aspirations for the future.

Definitions:

– Serie A: The top professional football league in Italy.

– TikTok: A social media platform known for its short-form videos.

– Rudi Garcia: The current manager of Napoli.

– Jonathan David: A professional football player currently playing for Lille.

– Alvaro Morata: A professional football player currently playing for Atletico Madrid.

Sources: Calciomercato