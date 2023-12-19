TikTok Enhances User Experience for Tablet and Foldable Device Viewers

TikTok has recently unveiled a new update aimed at improving the app experience for users on tablets and foldable devices. This move comes as the popular social media platform continues to make advances in optimizing its features for larger screens. The update introduces several new enhancements, including a refined video feed with enhanced clarity and streamlined navigation bars for easier access to app features and tabs.

One of the most significant additions is the ability to view TikTok in both landscape and portrait orientation, offering users greater flexibility and convenience. This development follows TikTok’s previous experimentation with a horizontal full-screen mode for mobile devices, which garnered positive feedback globally. By expanding its landscape mode to larger devices, TikTok is positioning itself in closer competition with YouTube, especially with its support for longer videos.

The motivation behind these updates is clear – TikTok aims to enhance the viewing experience for users consuming long-form content, such as cooking tutorials and beauty demos, on tablets. With the new mode, the company hopes to attract users who typically opt for YouTube on their tablets and persuade them to spend more time on TikTok instead.

TikTok recognizes the growing popularity of using larger screens and foldable devices to access its platform. In a blog post, the company stated, “While most people already know and love TikTok on their mobile devices, we know many also like to access it on larger screens and foldable devices.” By optimizing the app for tablets and foldable gadgets, TikTok is addressing a demand in the market and further expanding its reach.

Notably, this update puts TikTok ahead of its main competitor, Instagram, which currently lacks an iPad app. By offering a superior user experience on larger screens, TikTok is effectively broadening its horizons beyond a mobile-centric approach, while its rivals are still catching up. As the competition intensifies, TikTok’s latest enhancements position them well to capture a larger audience and maintain their impressive growth trajectory.