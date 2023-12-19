TikTok Enhances User Experience for Larger Screens

TikTok is making strides to improve the app experience for users who prefer to watch their favorite clips on larger devices. Recognizing the frustration of using an app that is not optimized for bigger screens, the popular video-sharing platform has decided to take action.

The upcoming app upgrade will enable users to enjoy videos on foldables and tablets. This means that TikTok will be taking steps to ensure that videos are showcased clearly and with enhanced visuals on larger devices. While it is unclear whether the videos will be specifically optimized for larger displays or if TikTok will be implementing upscaling technology, users can expect a more immersive viewing experience on their iPads or foldable devices.

In addition to improved visuals, TikTok is implementing new navigation bars to cater to different screen sizes. Users will be able to access all TikTok features easily, thanks to the top and bottom navigation bars that will be present while watching a video on an iPad or tablet. Furthermore, the app update will support both landscape and portrait mode, allowing users to choose their preferred orientation for watching videos. This flexibility is particularly advantageous for devices like the Pixel Fold, whose inner display looks better when rotated 90 degrees.

Another exciting feature on the horizon is Topic Feeds. TikTok plans to introduce topic-specific video feeds, catering to a variety of interests such as gaming and sports. This marks a departure from the traditional video shuffle and offers users the ability to explore their preferred topics within the app.

While TikTok has not provided a specific rollout date or procedure, it is expected that the update will be available to all users in the coming days. As TikTok continues to prioritize user experience, these enhancements for larger screens are sure to be well-received the app’s ever-growing user base.