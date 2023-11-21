TikTok’s Troubling Influence: A Distorted Digital Landscape

My Jewish daughter’s experience with TikTok has been nothing short of torture. When she showed me the app for the first time, I was appalled. It was filled with videos of teenagers spewing anti-Israel slogans, singing along to a twisted version of a Michael Jackson song that propagated hatred towards Jews. These videos, created impressionable children seeking validation and likes, were just the tip of the iceberg.

Upon delving deeper, it became evident that TikTok was breeding a toxic social movement. Sacha Baron Cohen and other Jewish figures confronted TikTok executives in a fiery Zoom call, accusing the platform of nurturing the largest antisemitic movement since the Nazis. Comments like “Hitler was right” and “I hope you end up like Anne Frank” flooded the platform. At first glance, these insults may appear inconsequential, but taken together, they contribute to a dangerous ideology.

The situation escalated when TikTok was compelled to delete the #lettertoamerica hashtag due to users sharing Osama Bin Laden’s manifesto justifying the 9/11 attacks. Shockingly, many young women fell under its spell, claiming that their eyes had been opened to a hidden reality. An alarming trend emerged as support for jihadism intertwined with the luxury beliefs of a generation. What we see is a symbiotic relationship between western radicals and Islamist fanatics, amplified through the power of the internet and TikTok’s digital landscape.

This unsettling phenomenon springs from a convergence that dates back to the 20th century. Seeking to reclaim the dignity of the Muslim world from the overpowering influence of the West, a political movement emerged. Led figures such as Sayyid Qutb, who condemned western decadence as barbarism, this movement found common cause with the decolonization movement. Guerrilla uprisings against French colonial rule demonstrated how Islam could be utilized as a tool against imperialism.

Hamas, drawing inspiration from this historical context, employs a similar strategy today. The attritional terror campaign waged the Front de Libération Nationale against colonial France in the late 1950s and early 1960s serves as a blueprint for Hamas’s tactics. By provoking Israel to respond forcefully, Hamas seeks to galvanize support and portray themselves as the oppressed. This perverted manipulation of innocent lives has become instrumental to their cause.

Regrettably, social media has become a breeding ground for the radicalization of an entire generation. What started as a tradition of anti-imperialism championed figures like Jeremy Corbyn has metamorphosed into a distorted ideology promoted through platforms like TikTok. Black Lives Matter serves as its racial arm, while Hamas adopts the role of its religious column, with jihadi rapists paradoxically hailed as symbols of resistance. This achievement exceeds even the aspirations of ISIS, enabled the lingering cancer of antisemitism.

We witness another disturbing trend on TikTok, where youngsters film themselves weeping over the situation in Gaza, often in a performative and shallow manner. If idiocy and narcissism have become defining traits of our society, then Hamas has emerged as our formidable nemesis.

