TikTok’s E-commerce Arm, TikTok Shop, to Revive with Acquisition of Tokopedia

Chinese-owned app TikTok has announced plans to revive its e-commerce arm, TikTok Shop, through the acquisition of Tokopedia, Indonesia’s largest e-commerce platform. The investment of $840 million will enable TikTok to resume its online shopping business in Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

After facing regulatory pressure from the Indonesian government due to an influx of cheap imported goods from China, TikTok Shop was forced to shut down. However, this latest acquisition allows the Chinese app to make a comeback in the Indonesian market. Under the agreement, TikTok’s parent company, Bytedance, will purchase a 75.01% stake in Tokopedia, granting it the controlling stake.

The joint statement from the companies reveals that Tokopedia will operate the shopping features within the TikTok Shop app. Furthermore, TikTok will invest an additional $1.5 billion in Tokopedia, solidifying their commitment to supporting Indonesia’s digital economy.

To ensure compliance and regulate the strategic partnership, Indonesian regulators will oversee a pilot period beginning on Indonesia’s National Online Shopping Day. This government initiative aims to support micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) and promote Indonesian merchants. The collaboration between TikTok and Tokopedia will include joint efforts to showcase Indonesian products on both platforms.

By empowering local businesses, TikTok hopes to tap into Indonesia’s active social media user base, which exceeds 270 million people. The revival of TikTok Shop brings hope to creators like Wenny Wijaya, who suffered financial losses after the initial ban. This partnership will create more job opportunities for Indonesians and contribute to the growth of MSMEs.

While the acquisition is seen as a positive development for the digital economy, concerns have been raised offline sellers like Rudi Syarfi, who had difficulty competing with TikTok Shop in the past. Additionally, Andry Satrio Nugroho from the Institute for Development of Economics and Finance predicts a potential rivalry between TikTok Shop and Shopee, Singapore’s e-commerce giant, in the cross-border commerce space.

The revival of TikTok Shop through the acquisition of Tokopedia marks a significant step for TikTok in expanding its e-commerce presence and supporting the growth of Indonesian businesses.