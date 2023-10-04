TikTok Revenge Scheme: Beware of Online Shopping Scams

As the holiday shopping season begins, it’s important to be wary of online scams that could leave you empty-handed and out of money. One such scam, known as the “TikTok Revenge Scheme,” involves individuals seeking revenge offering fake employee discount codes for popular merchandise.

These scammers create trending videos where they claim to have been wronged their employers and promise to provide top-secret discount codes that can save you up to 100% on the company’s products. However, the reality is that you won’t receive any expensive items like iPhones, designer goods, or diamond earrings for free. Instead, you may end up with low-quality knockoffs or nothing at all.

One red flag to watch out for is a sudden increase in shipping costs as you add more items to your cart using the discount code. Additionally, be skeptical of websites that have no cancellation mechanism or lack contact information such as an address and phone number.

Another online shopping scam involves fake clearance prices. Scammers create phony websites that imitate popular retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond, which recently went bankrupt. These sites offer heavily discounted merchandise, claiming it’s part of a going-out-of-business sale. However, the products never arrive, and scammers provide excuses or fake tracking information.

It’s crucial to verify the legitimacy of a website before making a purchase. Double-check the URL for any odd spellings or signs that indicate it may be a fake. Avoid clicking on links from social media and instead go directly to the retailer’s official website. If you can’t find the advertised deal on the official site, it’s likely a scam.

Lastly, be cautious of fraudulent text messages, known as “smishing,” that claim there is a problem with a delivery and include a tracking link. Scammers impersonate delivery services like the U.S. Postal Service and trick victims into providing personal information, such as passwords or account numbers, under the guise of solving the alleged issue. This information can then be used for identity theft or other malicious purposes.

Remain vigilant during the holiday shopping season and remember to prioritize your online safety. If an offer seems too good to be true, it probably is.

