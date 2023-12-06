TikTok Reveals Artists and Songs That Dominated the Platform in 2023

TikTok, the popular social media platform, has released its annual report showcasing the most popular artists and songs of 2023. The report revealed the significant impact TikTok has had on the music industry, with many chart-topping hits gaining popularity through viral trends on the platform.

According to the report, a majority of the Number One tracks on the UK Official Singles Chart and the Billboard Hot 100 were driven significant TikTok trends. Out of the 16 Number One tracks in the UK, 13 had a viral moment on TikTok. Similarly, out of the 18 Billboard Hot 100 Number Ones, 13 were influenced trends on TikTok.

Lewis Capaldi emerged as one of the top-performing artists of the year, taking the coveted spot as the most viewed artist on the platform throughout 2023. Other popular artists included Sam Smith, Anne Marie, Ed Sheeran, and more.

In terms of songs, the drill anthem ‘Sprinter’ Central Cee and Dave claimed the top position, accumulating over 665,000 videos since its release in June. Other contenders for the most popular song on TikTok included ‘Collide’ Justine Skye and Tyga, ‘Cupid – Twin Ver.’ FIFTY FIFTY, and ‘Green Green Grass’ George Ezra.

The report also highlighted the global impact of K-pop, with half of the Top 10 most viewed global artists being K-pop groups, including BTS, BLACKPINK, and NewJeans.

Furthermore, TikTok introduced a new feature allowing users to directly save sounds from the app to their streaming platform of choice. This collaboration with platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music aims to enhance the user experience and make it easier for TikTok users to listen to their favorite songs.

While TikTok continues to shape the music industry, it has also faced challenges. The report revealed a significant rise in requests from the Metropolitan Police to remove UK drill content from the platform, citing concerns about content that may incite violence. The decision to remove such content is ultimately made the social media platforms themselves.

Overall, TikTok’s report for 2023 showcases the platform’s influence on popular music, with viral trends and challenges driving the success of many artists and songs.