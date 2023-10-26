TikTok: The New Campaign Tool for Young Democrats

In a new digital era dominated social media, aspiring politicians are finding innovative ways to connect with voters and gain support. TikTok, the popular video-sharing platform, has become a surprising campaign tool for young Democrats looking to make an impact in state and federal elections. Cheyenne Hunt, a 26-year-old first-time candidate running for Congress in California, has built up a sizable following on TikTok breaking down current events and political issues. Now, she is utilizing her TikTok platform as part of her campaign strategy.

Hunt is not alone in harnessing the power of TikTok. Other young Democrats, such as Isaiah Martin and Averie Bishop, have also launched campaigns for various offices. These candidates understand the value of connecting with younger voters who have a significant presence on TikTok.

However, while TikTok has proven to be an effective tool for grassroots candidates like Hunt, there are challenges for national Democrats in fully embracing the platform. The majority of the party is not active on TikTok, and concerns over national security regarding the Chinese company ByteDance, which owns TikTok, have led to a lack of official presence from the White House on the platform.

Instead of relying solely on TikTok, incumbent Democrats are focused on expanding their influencer network. The Biden administration has prioritized engaging with young influencers and content creators on social media platforms, including TikTok, to promote policy wins and connect with younger voters.

As the 2024 general election approaches, the Biden campaign plans to build upon its previous strategies, collaborating with both nationally known figures and regional/local accounts. The goal is to communicate authentically and in ways that align with the cultural influence of platforms like TikTok.

While TikTok may not be the primary platform for every candidate or campaign, its ability to reach younger audiences and create engaging content makes it an attractive option for those looking to connect with the next generation of voters.

