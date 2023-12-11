TikTok and GoTo Forge Strategic Partnership in Indonesia’s E-Commerce Market

A new strategic partnership has been formed between TikTok and GoTo to revive TikTok’s e-commerce services in Indonesia. Following recent regulations that forced TikTok to halt transactions, the social media giant has joined forces with GoTo to reenter the Indonesian e-commerce market.

Under the agreement, TikTok’s Tokopedia and TikTok Shop Indonesia will merge into a single entity called Topopedia, with TikTok holding a majority stake. To support the combined business, TikTok plans to invest up to $1.5 billion.

This partnership comes in the wake of regulations that banned direct payments for online purchases on social media platforms, resulting in TikTok suspending its e-commerce services in Indonesia. The collaboration with GoTo provides a solution to navigate past these restrictions.

GoTo, on the other hand, will retain a stake of just under 25% without any dilution from future TikTok funding. This arrangement enables GoTo to continue benefiting from Tokopedia’s revenue stream without the need for further investments, allowing the company to focus on its on-demand services business.

The deal is a two-step process, with Tokopedia acquiring TikTok Shop Indonesia for $340 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Simultaneously, TikTok will purchase a majority stake in Tokopedia for $840 million.

Post-merger, the new Tokopedia entity will manage the shopping features within the TikTok app in Indonesia. The partnership is expected to be fully operational the first quarter of 2024, following a pilot period under regulatory supervision.

The collaboration between TikTok, Tokopedia, and GoTo aims to transform Indonesia’s e-commerce sector, creating numerous job opportunities over the next five years. The majority of the merchants in the combined business are micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), and the companies have committed to launching joint initiatives to support them.

In conclusion, through this strategic partnership, TikTok and GoTo are poised to reestablish their presence in Indonesia’s e-commerce market, leveraging their combined strength to overcome regulatory barriers and drive economic growth in the country.