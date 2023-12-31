Users of TikTok Reportedly Required to Enter iPhone Passwords to Access Content

Reports have emerged suggesting that users of the popular short-form video app TikTok are being prompted to enter their iPhone passwords in order to view content. This unusual request, which first appeared in November, has sparked concerns over user privacy and the reasons behind it.

The video streaming platform, owned Chinese company ByteDance, has not provided any explanation for why users would be asked to provide their sensitive iPhone passwords. However, speculation suggests that this prompt may be related to recent security updates implemented Apple to protect users from password theft if their devices are stolen.

Apple’s iOS update, which was rolled out on December 12, introduces an additional layer of security for iPhone users. This added safeguard makes it more challenging for potential thieves to access personal data, including passwords and other sensitive information. Apple commented on this feature, stating that they continuously work to develop new protections for users and their data.

Some TikTok users have found ways topass the password prompt, such as updating to the latest version of the app. Others have been successful simply selecting “cancel” when prompted for their password details. These workarounds have been noted Dataconomy.

In addition to this password controversy, TikTok faces ongoing legal battles. A recent lawsuit filed in Indiana accused the app of falsely claiming to be safe for children and of insufficiently protecting personal details. However, this case was dismissed a county judge in November.

Meanwhile, Montana attempted to impose a complete ban on TikTok, but a federal judge ruled the initial lawsuit leading to the proposed ban as unconstitutional.

As TikTok’s user base continues to grow, questions concerning its privacy practices and security measures remain.