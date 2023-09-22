TikTok Restricts Research on Mental Health Impact and Misinformation

TikTok, the popular video app owned ByteDance, has reportedly placed limitations on research into the app’s effect on users’ mental health and its alleged role in promoting misinformation. According to Bloomberg News, academics are required to submit their research reports about TikTok for review before publication in academic journals. TikTok’s terms of service also state that researchers must limit the amount of time they have to review data and can be asked to delete any data used in their studies.

The restrictions come as TikTok plans to provide researchers with access to data from the app, which boasts almost 90 million users in the US. However, experts have noted that TikTok’s requirements for accessing its application programming interface (API) are more stringent than those of competitors like YouTube.

Researchers view accessing TikTok’s API as crucial for understanding the app’s impact on user behavior and the spread of misinformation. However, some data, such as friend lists and information on whether a video is part of a stitch (similar to a repost), remains inaccessible.

TikTok has come under scrutiny in the US due to concerns that user data could be acquired Chinese government officials. The company and its parent company, ByteDance, deny these claims and state their commitment to supporting independent research while protecting user privacy.

Sources:

– Bloomberg News