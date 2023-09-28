TikTok in Talks to Block LGBTQ+ Content in Kenya

TikTok is reportedly in discussions with the Kenyan government to block access to LGBTQ+ content for its users in the country. The popular video-streaming app is working on a framework that would prevent specific content from reaching Kenyan users in order to comply with Kenya’s strict censorship and anti-LGBTQ+ laws. Homosexuality and consensual same-sex acts are criminalized in Kenya, with the latter carrying a maximum penalty of 14 years imprisonment.

The Kenya Film Classification Board categorizes LGBTQ+ content as “restricted” because it goes against the law glorifying, promoting, and normalizing homosexuality. Some Kenyan TikTok users have already had their accounts deactivated and their content demonetized for sharing what is considered “inappropriate or restricted” content. In response, TikTok is reportedly developing artificial intelligence tools to detect and deactivate users who post similar content.

The discussions between TikTok and the Kenyan government aim to draft a content regulation framework that would address specific content categories, including LGBTQ+ content, explicit materials, and content related to terrorism. The implementation of this framework is expected to reduce the amount of LGBTQ+ content on Kenyan TikTok significantly. Additionally, a national training program is being developed to “empower” Kenyan users to create and post “positive” content.

This move to censor LGBTQ+ content on TikTok was prompted a petitioner named Bob Ndolo, who called for the app to be banned in Kenya due to its perceived threat to the country’s cultural and religious values. However, many Kenyan TikTok users pushed back against the ban and instead requested the implementation of a regulatory framework to block offensive content.

Kenya is an important market for TikTok, with a high level of usage among its population. A survey the Reuters Institute found that 54% of Kenyan users engage with TikTok content, and 29% rely on it as their source of news. In addition to TikTok, other content providers, including Netflix, have made agreements with the Kenyan government to censor LGBTQ+-specific movies.

This crackdown on LGBTQ+ content in Kenya coincides with the country’s consideration of a new Family Protection Bill that would criminalize any form of promotion of LGBTQ+ activities, punishable at least ten years in prison or a significant fine. It would also impose a minimum of 14 years imprisonment for individuals found guilty of performing same-sex acts.

Overall, this development has raised concerns about the restriction of LGBTQ+ rights and freedom of expression in Kenya.

Sources:

– Washington Blade: [Source Title]

– Reuters Institute: [Source Title]