Finding Sympathy for Osama bin Laden’s Justification: TikTok Cracks Down on 9/11 Letter

Social media platform TikTok has recently taken a stand against content that promotes Osama bin Laden’s letter justifying the 9/11 attacks, citing a violation of its rules on terrorism support. The company has committed to removing such videos and investigating how they made their way onto the platform. This action comes as users have rediscovered and shared bin Laden’s “Letter to America,” originally translated and published The Guardian in 2002.

The letter has sparked heated online debates, particularly in the context of Israel’s current conflict with Hamas. TikTok has been inundated with videos of users from diverse backgrounds expressing their surprise and even sympathy after reading bin Laden’s justification for the attacks. The videos have gained thousands of views, and the letter itself reportedly trended on The Guardian’s website.

Bin Laden’s letter, written one year after 9/11, aimed to answer American media’s questions about al-Qaeda’s motives. It includes anti-Semitic stereotypes and conspiracy theories, blaming the US support of Israel and other grievances for the terrorist attacks. The letter also criticizes aspects of Western culture, such as “acts of fornication, homosexuality, intoxicants, gambling, and trading with interest,” using them as supposed justifications for the attacks.

Some TikTok and X users have expressed existential crises and a paradigm shift in how they view America after reading bin Laden’s letter. They suggest that the true reason for his elimination was his attempt to raise awareness about the situation of Palestinians and fight for their freedom. Others have expressed concern over the number of young people seemingly embracing al-Qaeda’s ideology and the letter’s disturbing antisemitic content.

While TikTok aims to crack down on this specific content, the platform acknowledges that similar videos have appeared on other social media websites as well. Additionally, TikTok emphasizes that the number of videos related to bin Laden’s letter is relatively small.

