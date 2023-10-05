TikTok Collaborates with Europol to Remove Terrorism-Related Content in Europe

TikTok, the popular video-sharing platform, has taken down thousands of terrorism-related items from its European platforms in an effort to combat online extremism. In a joint operation with Europol’s European Counter Terrorism Centre (ECTC), TikTok worked with 11 countries to target content that glorified past terrorist attacks or terrorists.

During the operation, investigators identified a total of 2,145 pieces of content that were deemed to be in violation of TikTok’s terms of service. These items included videos and memes associated with ISIS and violent right-wing extremism. The flagged content was then reviewed TikTok voluntarily.

The Referral Action Day was initiated Spain and the EU, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies from Czechia, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Malta, Portugal, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It was part of an ongoing public-private partnership between TikTok, Europol, and police forces to address the abuse of the internet terrorists, prevent online radicalization, and protect fundamental rights.

In addition to this operation, recent analysis revealed the top 10 countries with the highest percentage of TikTok video removals between January and March 2023. Pakistan had the highest removal rate at 70.91%, followed closely Azerbaijan with 65.3%. The United Kingdom, Turkey, Israel, and Saudi Arabia also had significant removal rates.

The data highlights the challenges faced TikTok in content moderation on a global scale. As a global platform, TikTok must balance adherence to local regulations with maintaining a diverse and vibrant content ecosystem. The varying percentages of video removals emphasize the importance of region-specific content guidelines and effective communication between platform operators, content creators, and regulatory authorities.

TikTok acknowledges the complexities associated with moderation and aims to continually refine its strategies to create a safe and inclusive environment for all users, particularly vulnerable minors. This removal of inappropriate content provides reassurance to parents of young TikTok users who are concerned about their children’s online safety.

