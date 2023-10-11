Hidden Market: Students Cheating in Online Courses

Cheating in academics is not a new phenomenon, but the methods students employ to cheat are constantly evolving. Today, there is a thriving market for students who are looking to graduate high school without completing their online coursework. These students are utilizing various platforms and services to find someone to complete their assignments for a fee.

Platforms like Instagram and TikTok are not just places for entertainment; they have become a hub for students seeking help with their homework. Chalkboard investigated social media accounts on these platforms and found numerous accounts that offer to complete online courses for students. Some even provide the cost of finishing a course in the video comments.

To avoid promoting these services, Chalkboard refrains from disclosing the names of accounts or providers offering to complete online courses for payment. However, TikTok has taken action against accounts flagged Chalkboard for promoting cheating and has removed videos and accounts demonstrating such activities.

The most commonly mentioned online courses that students seek assistance with are Edgenuity and Edmentum, though other providers like PA Cyber and Acellus Academy also make occasional appearances. These accounts often post videos of completed courses, complete with final grades, to attract potential customers.

Viewers on TikTok are encouraged to direct message the users to inquire about rates and services. The accounts also showcase reviews from supposedly satisfied customers who credit their graduation to the help they received.

While some accounts have been removed, many still remain active. One account shared a conversation with a customer who expressed gratitude for helping them graduate. Another account on Instagram advertises “answer keys for every course and every test” for Edmentum.

In addition to social media, there are various technology-based solutions available to students for cheating, such as using AI-powered programs to complete coursework or finding workarounds for online exams. For example, there is a subscription-based solution that provides instant answers on exams and coursework through a Chrome extension. Messaging applications like Telegram and Discord also offer services that help students cheat on their online exams.

Critics argue that online credit recovery courses taken at home provide opportunities for cheating allowing students to search for answers on Google. Concerns have been raised about the vulnerabilities of courseware providers like Edmentum. One former teacher even demonstrated how students were able to cheat on assessments using a website called Brainly.

It is clear that cheating in online courses has become a widespread problem. Platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and messaging apps have become hotspots for students seeking assistance in completing their assignments. It is crucial for educational institutions and online course providers to work towards creating a secure and cheat-free learning environment.

