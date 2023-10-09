The Rising Trend of Cheating in Online High School Courses

Cheating has always existed in academic settings, but the methods of cheating are evolving in the digital age. One significant area where cheating is becoming prevalent is in online high school courses. These courses, which are often taken at home, provide students with opportunities to cheat using various online resources and platforms.

Critics argue that online courses make it easy for students to copy questions and search for answers on websites like Brainly. Social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok have accounts offering to complete students’ homework for a fee. Additionally, instant messaging platforms like Telegram and Discord provide avenues for students to find people or software willing to complete their coursework for them.

TikTok, in particular, has been identified as a platform where users advertise completing online courses for other students or provide tech-based workarounds. While TikTok has taken action against some of these accounts and videos, others still remain active. These accounts usually offer to complete popular online courses like Edgenuity and Edmentum.

One common feature of these accounts is their videos showcasing completed courses and final grades. They often use the abbreviation “CR,” which may refer to credit recovery classes. Credit recovery courses allow students who have previously failed a class to retake it and graduate on time.

These accounts encourage viewers to direct message them to discuss rates and provide reviews from satisfied customers who claim that their help enabled them to graduate. Some even share screenshots of messages from teachers expressing pride in their students’ achievements.

Apart from social media platforms, other online platforms and tools are catering to students looking to cheat. For example, one program offers a subscription-based solution for AI-powered coursework completion. This program claims to provide instant answers on exams and coursework through a Chrome extension.

Messaging applications like Telegram and Discord also house groups and channels where students can find technology workarounds to cheat on their online exams. Positive reviews from students indicate that these “tutors” have helped them pass quizzes and exams.

The prevalence of cheating in online high school courses raises concerns about the integrity of online education and the effectiveness of assessments. Critics argue that these courses enable students to cheat easily, undermining the purpose of education and the value of academic achievement.

Definitions:

– Credit recovery classes: Courses that allow students who have previously failed a class to retake it and graduate on time.

– AI study sidekick: A subscription-based program that uses artificial intelligence to provide instant answers on exams and coursework.

– Messaging applications: Platforms that allow users to send instant messages and communicate with one another, such as Telegram and Discord.

