Cheating in Online Courses: The Hidden Market for Academic Dishonesty

Academic dishonesty has been a long-standing issue, and with the rise of online education, new methods of cheating have emerged. A subset of students seeking to graduate high school without putting in the effort to complete their online coursework have found a market hidden in plain sight.

Online courses taken at home provide opportunities for students to copy and paste questions into search engines, finding immediate answers on websites like Brainly. Additionally, students are utilizing social media platforms and messaging apps to hire individuals or pay for software to complete their assignments for them.

Some social media accounts on platforms like Instagram and TikTok offer to complete students’ homework for a fee. There are also homework help services available on messaging platforms like Telegram and Discord. TikTok accounts have been found advertising the completion of Edmentum and Edgenuity courses, with the cost being dependent on how much of the course has already been completed.

TikTok has taken action to remove videos and accounts flagged an organization called Chalkboard, which exposes users advertising cheating services or tech-based workarounds. However, other users offering to complete online courses for money still remain active on the platform.

Among the most commonly requested courses are Edgenuity and Edmentum, but other online course providers, such as PA Cyber and Acellus Academy, also make occasional appearances. Many of these accounts post videos showcasing the completion of courses and final grades to attract potential customers.

The accounts often provide the abbreviation “CR” on the classes, indicating credit recovery classes. These classes allow students who have previously failed courses to retake them and fulfill graduation requirements. Reviews from satisfied customers are also posted, with some expressing gratitude for the help in graduating.

While TikTok takes action against these accounts, the parent company Meta has not responded to inquiries about Instagram’s policies regarding academic dishonesty. However, on Instagram, there are accounts that advertise “answer keys for every course and every test” for Edmentum.

An AI-powered coursework completion program is also available through a subscription on TikTok, offering instant answers on exams and coursework through a Chrome extension. Other technology workarounds for cheating on online exams can be found on messaging applications like Telegram and Discord.

Chalkboard has previously reported on the vulnerabilities of courseware provider Edmentum, which allows students to cheat using external resources like the website Brainly. Students can simply copy questions and find answers on Brainly or search for answers using search engines. Brainly has an honor code in place, but it seems that many students are violating it.

While online education provides convenience and flexibility, it also creates opportunities for academic dishonesty. Education providers must be proactive in implementing effective measures to prevent cheating and ensure fair assessments.

