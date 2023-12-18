TikTok Cracks Down on Fake Russian-Operated Accounts

TikTok has recently taken action to remove a significant number of fake accounts operated Russians that had been spreading propaganda about the Russia-Ukraine war. These accounts specifically targeted users in Europe, Ukraine, and other regions. In a separate investigation, the BBC uncovered a network of thousands of accounts spreading disinformation to undermine Western support for Ukraine.

One particular campaign uncovered the BBC alleged that senior Ukrainian officials or their relatives had purchased luxury cars or properties abroad following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. However, the claims were proven to be false, as the images used in the videos were found to be of properties that were still up for sale.

Most of the identified networks operated from within Russia, but it was revealed that two networks were actually based in Ukraine. TikTok has emphasized its dedication to detecting and removing accounts, content, or activities that artificially inflate popularity on the platform.

Interestingly, the networks exposed TikTok used various techniques to amplify pro-Russian narratives. The company also noticed a new tactic used the fake accounts, where they would only post one video each, in an attempt to avoid detection and manipulate the platform’s algorithms for recommending videos to users.

Despite TikTok’s efforts to shut down the fake accounts, the BBC found that the app continued to recommend videos from the same network, even after the initial report. This raises concerns about the effectiveness of TikTok’s measures in combating disinformation campaigns.

In a related development, the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre recently warned about sustained cyber-attacks Russian intelligence services targeting UK politics and the democratic process. It is crucial for social media platforms like TikTok to remain vigilant in identifying and removing fake accounts to prevent the spread of disinformation and manipulation of public opinion.