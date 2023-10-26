TikTok Removes Record Number of Videos for Violating Guidelines

TikTok, the popular video-sharing app, announced on Thursday that it has removed over 14 million videos in Pakistan during the second quarter of 2023. This marks a significant increase in video removals compared to previous periods. The company revealed that an astonishing 83.6% of these videos were removed before users even had the chance to view them. Additionally, approximately 92.5% of the violative content was eradicated within 24 hours of being uploaded.

In addition to the video removals, TikTok has also taken measures to combat underage usage eliminating nearly 18.8 million accounts globally suspected to belong to users under the age of 13. The platform’s commitment to promoting a safe online environment for its young users is evident through its high proactive removal rate, which reached an impressive 98.6% in the second quarter of 2023.

Automated systems played a significant role in the moderation process, contributing to the removal of a staggering 66.4 million videos. However, upon review, 6.7 million of the removed videos were later reinstated. TikTok’s efforts to strike a balance between stringent content moderation and allowing users to express themselves are commendable.

TikTok’s commitment to prioritizing youth safety and well-being is evident in its policy development process. The company’s guidelines strictly prohibit the dissemination of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), youth abuse, bullying, dangerous activities, exposure to inappropriate themes, and the promotion of alcohol, tobacco, drugs, or regulated substances. By continuously refining and enforcing these policies, TikTok aims to create a safe and enjoyable platform for its global user base.

