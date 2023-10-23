TikTok Removes College Fix Video Showing Leftists Attacking Table at Riley Gaines Event

TikTok, the popular video sharing platform, recently removed a video posted The College Fix that depicted two leftists being detained police after they flipped a table at an event with Riley Gaines. The video gained popularity with over 120,000 views and positive comments before it was removed for “bullying and doxxing.” However, after filing an appeal, the video was restored for a brief period of time before being removed again, this time for “abusive behavior,” despite the company’s claims otherwise.

The College Fix, known for providing true information that has been labeled as harmful big tech platforms in the past, reached out to TikTok but has yet to receive a response. It is worth noting that the video has not caused any issues on other social media platforms.

The company’s censorship of The College Fix’s account has sparked criticism from Hope Johnson, a Development Associate who manages several social media accounts for the publication. Johnson argues that TikTok should remove its censorship and allow users to see the footage of leftists attacking the table without falsely accusing the video of being abusive, bullying, or doxxing.

It is interesting to note that other big tech platforms, even those inclined to censor conservative voices, have not identified the video as problematic. This raises concerns about the inconsistent application of content policies across different platforms.

While TikTok’s reasons for removing the video remain unclear, The College Fix continues to advocate for transparency and freedom of expression on social media platforms.

