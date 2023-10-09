A recent announcement the Tax Committee states that TikTok Pte. Ltd. will now be required to pay VAT as a provider of electronic services. The decision was reported Azernews, citing the Kun.uz news agency.

Curiously, TikTok is officially restricted in Uzbekistan, meaning that the platform cannot be accessed users in the country. Since July 2, 2021, TikTok has been included in the register of violators of personal data rights.

However, in August 2022, restrictions were lifted on popular social media platforms such as Twitter, VKontakte, and WeChat in Uzbekistan. This development opened up possibilities for negotiations between TikTok and the local authorities.

According to the AIMC, ongoing negotiations have been taking place between TikTok and the Uzbekistani authorities, but specific details about their results have not been disclosed as of yet.

This move to require TikTok to pay VAT as a provider of electronic services reflects the increasing recognition of digital platforms as significant contributors to the economy. By imposing VAT, the Uzbekistani government aims to ensure that these platforms contribute to the local tax revenue.

TikTok’s status as a restricted platform in Uzbekistan raises questions about the potential impact of this VAT requirement. With negotiations underway, it remains to be seen what the outcome will be for TikTok in Uzbekistan and how it will affect the broader digital landscape in the country.

Sources:

– Azernews

– Kun.uz news agency