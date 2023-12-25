TikTok Refuses to Run Ad Campaign Highlighting Hostage Crisis in Gaza

Social media platform TikTok has faced criticism after refusing to run a paid ad campaign aimed at raising awareness and seeking the release of hostages held Palestinian terrorists in Gaza. The campaign, organized the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, features family members pleading for the safe return of their loved ones. While Facebook and Instagram have agreed to host the video clips, TikTok deemed the content to be “too political” and in violation of its advertising policies.

Yossi Lubaton, the content creation manager for the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, revealed that the request to run the ad campaign on TikTok was rejected due to the platform’s claims that it included “campaign slogans” and depictions of war and violence. However, TikTok has been accused of applying a double standard, as it has allowed “humanitarian” campaigns supporting Hamas’s narrative and fundraising for Gaza children.

Internal memos from TikTok employees obtained Fox News suggested that the platform had adopted an unequal policy towards the Israel-Hamas conflict. While the hostage ad was rejected, TikTok allowed content featuring graphic violence and incitement against Israelis to be featured. Additionally, Jewish employees at TikTok expressed concerns about the rise of antisemitic sentiment within the company and the platform’s failure to address Jew-hating rhetoric.

In response to the controversy, Israeli communications minister Shlomo Kari called on TikTok to reverse its decision and allow the hostage ad to be published. TikTok has denied the allegations, stating that its moderators consistently apply its advertising policies.

The refusal of TikTok to run the ad campaign has sparked a debate about the platform’s approach to controversial and sensitive topics. Critics argue that TikTok’s decision showcases a lack of objectivity and a failure to prioritize human rights issues.