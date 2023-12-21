Local Entrepreneur Achieves TikTok Success with Unique Greeting Card Business

Local entrepreneur Callie Goodwin has achieved remarkable success with her greeting card business, Sparks of Joy Co, earning a spot on TikTok’s #YearOnTikTok list in the Loved Locals category. This achievement is significant for Goodwin, who launched her venture during the pandemic and has seen it steadily grow ever since. While specializing in mini cards, pre-stamped postcards, and flat cards, Sparks of Joy Co offers a unique and simplified way of sending heartfelt, handwritten notes.

With an impressive following of 113,000 on TikTok and a large number of cards sold, Sparks of Joy Co has successfully tapped into people’s desire for personal connections in an increasingly digital world. Goodwin’s business, which she managed to launch in just four days, has thrived even alongside her demanding full-time job and Ph.D. studies.

Among Goodwin’s most popular offerings is the “I Lava You” card, which features her father’s distinctive handwriting and has resonated with customers on a personal level. Additionally, the “Text of Hope” sticker, inspired Goodwin’s own experience, has also garnered significant attention and appreciation.

As Sparks of Joy Co continues to flourish, Goodwin’s success serves as a testament to the power of passion, determination, and the ability to adapt to changing circumstances. Her story exemplifies the potential for success that can be achieved identifying and catering to an unmet need in the market.

To show your support for Goodwin and her business, make sure to follow her on Instagram and TikTok. By doing so, you not only get access to her delightful creations but also help this local entrepreneur thrive and continue spreading joy through personalized greetings.