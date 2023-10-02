How to Cook and Enjoy Deer Meat

Florida’s deer hunting season has begun in some areas, offering hunters the opportunity to stock up on venison for months of delicious meals. Venison refers to the meat of deer and can be prepared in various ways to create dishes such as jerky, burgers, grilled backstrap, and tenderloin. For those unfamiliar with venison, it is worth noting that the term sometimes encompasses meat from animals like boar, hare, goat, and antelope, although it is most commonly associated with deer.

The taste of venison is often compared to beef, with its meat being lean and less gamey in flavor. Different cuts of venison can be cooked in a variety of ways. For example, deer ribs can be used to make a flavorsome stock, while venison neck is ideal for dishes like birria and curry. The top round or rump can be used to make tartare, pan-seared medallions for fajitas or sandwiches. The most coveted cuts among hunters are the backstrap, or loin, and the tenderloin due to their lean and tender nature. The tenderloin, in particular, is highly regarded as an introductory piece for those who are new to game meats.

For those seeking a unique twist, Deerslayer Venison Whiskey offers a distinct flavor experience. This whiskey is distilled with smoked venison and infused with autumnal ingredients such as porcini mushrooms, cranberries, juniper berries, and green peppercorns. TikTok has become a hub for sharing venison recipes, with users providing cooking tips and imaginative ideas. From pan-seared venison with a blueberry, Dijon mustard compote to slow-cooked neck meat for juicy birria tacos, there are endless possibilities to explore.

Other recipes include perfectly-seared deer tenderloin seasoned with Dan-O’s Seasoning, venison-based sliders, and bacon-wrapped filet mignon-style tenderloin. While wrapping backstrap in bacon is a popular practice, Chef David Bancroft cautions against it for various reasons. However, bacon-wrapped venison tenderloin remains an excellent option.

So, whether you’re a seasoned hunter or simply looking to try something new, venison offers a world of culinary possibilities. The taste, tenderness, and versatility make deer meat a highly sought-after ingredient for creating unique and delicious dishes.

