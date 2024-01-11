TikTok Restricts Tool Amid Controversy over Content Scrutiny

TikTok, the popular video app, has taken steps to restrict one of its tools, the Creative Center, which is used to measure the popularity of trends on the platform. This move comes after the tool was used researchers and lawmakers to scrutinize content related to geopolitics and the Israel-Hamas war.

The Creative Center, originally designed to help advertisers track popular hashtags, provided information about the number of videos associated with a certain hashtag and details about the audience who viewed those videos. Critics of TikTok utilized this tool to argue that the company failed to adequately moderate content and that Beijing influenced the posts on the app. However, TikTok has previously cited hashtag data to dispute allegations of bias.

As of recently, the “search” button on the Creative Center tool has disappeared, and links related to hashtags about the war and U.S. politics no longer work. TikTok stated that the tool now focuses on sharing data about the top 100 hashtags in various industries, such as pets or travel. The company spokesperson, Alex Haurek, explained that changes were made to prevent the misuse of the search function and to ensure it is used for its intended purpose.

The adjustments to the Creative Center highlight the growing pressure facing TikTok, as lawmakers and researchers raise concerns about its influence on young Americans and the potential for Beijing to sway content on the platform. There have been calls in Washington to ban or force the sale of TikTok to an American company. The recent changes were brought to attention the Network Contagion Research Institute at Rutgers University, which tracks online misinformation and extremism. The institute’s report found that hashtags related to topics suppressed Beijing, such as the Uyghur population and Hong Kong protests, were notably absent on TikTok compared to Instagram.

While TikTok maintains that it is not influenced the Chinese government, the research raises important questions. Some experts caution against drawing firm conclusions solely from hashtag data, emphasizing the need for external researchers to have access to platform data. Calls for regulation requiring social media platforms to share data have emerged, as relying solely on the platforms’ policies may not always align with societal interests.