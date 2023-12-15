TikTok Faces Legal Challenges Following Changes to Terms of Service

A recent shift in TikTok’s terms of service has raised concerns among lawyers, making it potentially more difficult to bring legal action against the social media giant. The changes, implemented quietly this summer, remove the requirement for user disputes to be handled through private arbitration and instead mandate that complaints must be filed in one of two California courts. Additionally, the revised terms stipulate that legal action must be initiated within a year of the alleged harm caused using the app.

These alterations come amid growing concerns raised parents, schools, and attorneys general regarding TikTok’s impact on children and the distribution of inappropriate content. However, the modified terms may pose hurdles for those seeking legal recourse against the company. Lawyers who previously found ways to make arbitration costly for companies may now need to adapt their strategies, as TikTok removes the option for private arbitration.

The timing of these changes is significant, as TikTok faces potential legal action from multiple fronts. A coalition of more than 40 state attorneys general is currently investigating the company’s treatment of young users, examining whether unfair and deceptive conduct has negatively affected the mental health of children and teenagers. If these investigations uncover evidence of wrongdoing, they could potentially lead to government and consumer lawsuits.

Furthermore, a federal judge in California recently ruled that a case involving hundreds of lawsuits on behalf of young people against major social media platforms, including TikTok, can proceed. The case focuses on product liability claims tied to certain features on these platforms.

The modifications to TikTok’s terms of service could have significant implications for any legal action brought against the company. As lawyers and authorities continue to scrutinize the platform’s practices, it remains to be seen how these changes will impact the overall legal landscape surrounding TikTok and its responsibilities to its users.