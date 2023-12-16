TikTok Updates Terms of Service to Address Legal Battles

In an effort to address its growing number of legal battles, TikTok has recently made significant changes to its Terms of Service (ToS). Previously, the ToS required users to resolve disputes through private arbitration, but the updated terms now direct users to file complaints in California courts. This shift is believed to be a response to lawyers exploiting the arbitration process bringing mass user claims, leading to costly proceedings.

Furthermore, the updated ToS now imposes a one-year time limit for users to take action against TikTok for any alleged harm suffered. This requirement was not in place previously, and it aims to prevent delayed litigation that may hinder swift resolution.

Legal experts speculate that TikTok’s decision to modify its ToS is rooted in the anticipation of an influx of new lawsuits. The app has faced numerous legal challenges, particularly regarding the protection of minors. Notably, a case in 2021 involving the data privacy of underage users resulted in a $92 million settlement for the plaintiffs. More recently, TikTok has been held accountable for the tragic death of Nylah Anderson, a ten-year-old who participated in a dangerous challenge circulating on the platform.

While these ToS changes may provide TikTok with some advantage in future court disputes, the company has already faced setbacks. A federal judge recently upheld a Texas mandate that prohibits the use of TikTok on government devices within the state.

TikTok’s response to escalating legal battles through updated terms reflects its dedication to resolving disputes more efficiently. As the platform’s popularity continues to grow, addressing legal concerns is crucial to protect users and maintain a positive brand image.