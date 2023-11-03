Examining TikTok’s Efforts in Combating Hate Speech and Protecting Users

TikTok, the popular social media platform, has been fervently working to combat hate speech, harassment, and bullying on its platform, as it recently announced the removal of millions of videos related to these issues. The company firmly stated on their website that “hateful ideologies, like antisemitism, are not and have never been allowed on our platform” (source). However, TikTok has faced allegations of failing to protect Jewish users and promoting pro-Palestinian content in the United States.

The company has come under scrutiny due to the spread of misinformation and hate speech on social networks during the Israel-Hamas conflict. TikTok, in particular, faces additional scrutiny since it is owned the Chinese company ByteDance. Despite Beijing’s claim of being a neutral broker in the conflict, antisemitism and anti-Israeli sentiment have been observed on the Chinese internet and state media.

Concerns were raised individuals such as Jeff Morris Jr., who claimed that pro-Palestinian hashtags on TikTok garnered significantly more views than pro-Israel hashtags. However, it appears that Morris’s analysis may have referenced views over several years, rather than solely during the conflict. TikTok responded to this stating that the hashtag #standwithisrael gained 46.3 million views since October 7 in the United States, compared to 29.4 million for #standwithpalestine.

TikTok has also faced criticism from a group of Jewish TikTok creators and celebrities who wrote an open letter highlighting the platform’s failure to protect the safety of its Jewish users and the presence of antisemitism on the app. The group argued that filtering antisemitic comments was challenging as hostile users replaced letters to evade moderation. Additionally, they claimed that TikTok’s algorithm directed attention away from Jewish creators’ posts about Israel.

In response to these concerns, TikTok has been investing in moderation efforts and collaborating with groups like the Anti-Defamation League. The company is conducting trainings for its moderation teams to tackle new forms of hate speech and behavior. Moreover, TikTok has reached out to civil society groups to gain insights and perspectives on combating hate speech effectively.

While TikTok’s efforts have been recognized, there is still a call for the platform to provide more tools for civil society groups to study and understand the occurrence of hate speech. These groups argue that TikTok should be transparent about how it serves videos and offer data to assist in their research.

