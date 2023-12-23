A recent study conducted researchers at Rutgers University has revealed an interesting disparity in the use of politically-charged hashtags between social media platforms TikTok and Instagram. The study found that there are significantly more hashtags aligned with Chinese political strategy on TikTok compared to Instagram.

Contrary to the widespread use of politically-charged hashtags on TikTok, Instagram appears to have a lesser presence of such hashtags related to Chinese politics. This discrepancy raises questions about the platforms’ differing demographics and engagement with political content.

The researchers analyzed a large sample of posts on both platforms and identified a higher concentration of hashtags associated with Chinese political strategy on TikTok. However, the study did not delve into the reasons behind this disparity, leaving room for further investigation.

When approached for comment, a spokesperson for TikTok dismissed the findings as ‘baseless.’ However, the researchers stand their analysis, emphasizing the need for continued examination into the political dynamics and influences on various social media platforms.

This study sheds light on the evolving landscape of online political discourse and highlights the importance of understanding the different trends and influences across various platforms. As social media continues to play a significant role in shaping public opinion, it becomes crucial to explore the motivations behind the use of politically-charged hashtags and their potential impact on audiences.

Further research is needed to fully comprehend the reasons behind the prevalence of Chinese political hashtags on TikTok. This will require a multidimensional approach, considering factors such as user demographics, platform algorithms, and geopolitical influences on social media.

In an era where information dissemination occurs primarily through social media platforms, understanding the dynamics of political content can help to shape policies and ensure a more informed public discourse.