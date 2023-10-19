The Remarkable Resilience of Rhododendrons: Pruning for New Growth

In a recent update on TikTok, a client shared her before and after results from following the advice of gardening expert Jessica Zander. Using pink tape to mark the branches and following Zander’s pruning recommendations, the client was left with only a few stubby stems and shoots of new growth. Although the pruning results may appear discouraging to inexperienced gardeners, rhododendrons have a remarkable resilience.

Zander accurately assured that new growth would eventually return, and true to her words, after four weeks, the client happily discovered new buds forming on the pruned branches. While the growth was initially a bit sparse, the client expressed confidence in the plant’s ability to fully rejuvenate. The caption of Zander’s video explained, “It will definitely take a while for this plant to grow back and become lush and full. But it will! Consider doing this as opposed to removing one entirely. If you can stand to wait, that is.”

Rhododendrons are known for their exceptional resilience and ability to bounce back even after severe pruning. These beautiful flowering plants belong to the genus Rhododendron, which consists of more than 1,000 different species. They thrive in acidic soil and prefer cool, moist environments.

Pruning is an essential practice in gardening that involves removing specific branches or stems to improve the health, shape, or overall look of a plant. When done correctly, pruning promotes new growth stimulating the plant’s natural rejuvenation process. However, it is crucial to adhere to expert advice and guidelines, especially when dealing with specific plant species like the rhododendron.

By following Zander’s recommendations and patiently waiting for new growth, the client successfully revived her rhododendron. This serves as a testament to the resilience of these plants and the importance of proper pruning techniques. So, if you are considering removing a rhododendron due to overgrown or unsightly branches, it may be worth exploring pruning methods first, as you can expect new growth and a rejuvenated plant over time.

