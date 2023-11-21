The National Security Council Launches Investigation into TikTok’s Impact on National Security and Society

The National Security Council (NSC) has initiated a thorough investigation into TikTok’s compliance with constitutional restrictions on foreign ownership in mass media. This action comes as concerns grow regarding the potential impact of the social media platform on national security and societal structures.

In response to these worries, the NSC has established a task force dedicated to examining the security implications of TikTok, with a specific focus on its potential influence within the security sector. The task force is aiming to conclude its investigation December of this year and will determine whether a ban on the use of TikTok should be recommended, particularly on devices used government officials in the security sector.

While TikTok usage among national security officials is already discouraged the NSC, questions remain about the extent of a potential ban. The government is deliberating whether restrictions should apply solely to individuals working in the security sector or if a broader ban is necessary to address TikTok’s influence on the general public.

Recent circumstances in Nepal and India, where TikTok faced bans due to perceived negative impacts on social structures, highlight the global concerns surrounding the platform. For instance, Nepal cited TikTok’s disruptive influence on social harmony and family structures as reasons for the ban.

This situation is especially significant in the Philippines, where TikTok boasts an impressive user base of 43.4 million adults, representing 39% of the population. Beyond entertainment, a TikTok-commissioned survey indicated that 91% of Filipinos use the platform to learn new things and stay updated on the latest trends.

According to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the Philippines, mass media is defined as any communication medium designed to reach and influence large numbers of people. The Philippine constitution limits the ownership and management of mass media to citizens or entities wholly-owned and managed citizens, in order to prevent undue foreign influence.

Considering these definitions, TikTok appears to align with the characteristics of mass media as it disseminates information to the general public and influences opinions and lifestyles. TikTok’s ownership ByteDance Philippines Inc., a 100% foreign-owned company, raises questions about its compliance with constitutional requirements, as highlighted the NSC.

The Philippine Constitution specifically prohibits foreign ownership of mass media to prevent external entities from exerting influence over public opinion. TikTok, owned ByteDance Ltd., a company based in Beijing, China, further complicates matters with allegations of a Chinese government stake in the company.

TikTok’s unique algorithm, designed for passive personalization and capable of tracking numerous user behaviors, adds complexity to the situation. Concerns have been raised regarding the algorithm’s ability to shape content based on individual user profiles, potentially manipulating information to influence public sentiment.

The NSC emphasizes the importance of ensuring that platforms with significant influence over public opinion adhere to constitutional restrictions on foreign ownership. The ongoing investigation will determine whether TikTok’s operations pose a threat to national security, and whether regulatory measures, including potential bans, are necessary, as stated the NSC.

