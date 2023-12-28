Social Media Giant TikTok Faces Allegations of Privacy Breaches in Australia

In a recent development, TikTok, the popular social media platform, is facing scrutiny in Australia over allegations of privacy breaches and unauthorized data collection. The Australian Information Commissioner is currently conducting inquiries into TikTok’s handling of personal data, including allegations of data scraping from individuals who do not even have the app installed.

Preliminary investigations will determine whether a full-scale investigation should be launched to further address these concerns. The commissioner emphasized that strong privacy protections are crucial in addressing the privacy risks faced Australians in the online sphere.

One of the primary allegations revolves around the use of a tracking tool known as a pixel, which reportedly harvests data such as internet history and personal information. TikTok is accused of scraping information from individuals who have not given their consent for such data collection.

TikTok has denied any violation of privacy laws and claims that the use of pixels is an industry-wide practice, voluntary for advertising clients. However, given the seriousness of the allegations, the company is expected to fully cooperate with the commissioner’s inquiry, as urged the federal Attorney-General.

It should be noted that Australia has already banned TikTok from government devices due to concerns regarding data harvesting its parent company, ByteDance, and its ties to the Chinese Communist Party. This latest investigation into privacy breaches adds to the growing concerns surrounding the app’s data practices.

Opposition home affairs spokesman, James Paterson, has welcomed the inquiries as he believes they shed light on a “mass privacy breach.” He emphasized the need for further legislative action to protect Australians’ data, especially considering TikTok’s obligations under Chinese intelligence laws to share information.

While legislation to reform the Privacy Act is expected in 2024, the Australian Information Commissioner’s office is actively investigating data breaches other companies, including Medibank, Singtel Optus, Latitude Financial, and has initiated Federal Court action against Australian Clinical Labs for serious interference with individuals’ privacy.

As public concern over data privacy continues to grow, it is crucial for organizations to prioritize strong privacy protections and ensure transparency in their data practices.