TikTok Faces Scrutiny in Australia Over Privacy Concerns

Australia’s Information Commissioner is launching an inquiry into TikTok’s handling of personal data amidst allegations of privacy breaches and data collection without consent. The inquiry will investigate the use of a tracking tool known as a pixel, which allegedly harvests data, including internet history and personal information, from individuals who do not have the TikTok app installed. The Australian regulator will determine whether a full investigation is necessary based on the preliminary inquiries.

In response to the allegations, TikTok has denied any violations of privacy laws, arguing that the use of pixels is voluntary for advertising clients and is an industry-wide practice. The company stated that its use of the tool is compliant with current Australian privacy regulations. TikTok also emphasized that user data is encrypted and stored in secure data centers in the US and Singapore.

The Australian government has already banned TikTok from government devices due to concerns over data harvesting and its ties to the Chinese Communist Party. Opposition politicians have welcomed the inquiries into what they describe as a “mass privacy breach.” They express alarm that TikTok may be collecting the data of non-users, as well as users, and highlight the potential risks associated with TikTok’s connection to the Chinese Communist Party.

In light of this investigation, there are calls for legislation reforms to strengthen privacy protections for Australians. The proposed reforms, expected in 2024, aim to update the Privacy Act to address emerging technological challenges and ensure adequate safeguarding of personal information.

As the inquiry progresses, TikTok is urged to fully cooperate with the Australian Information Commissioner. The investigation will shed light on the extent of the alleged privacy breaches and determine whether further action, such as legislative reforms, is required to protect Australians’ data privacy.