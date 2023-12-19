TikTok Embraces Long-Form Content to Drive Authenticity and Revenue in 2024

According to a recent report, TikTok, the wildly popular social media platform, is shifting its focus towards longer videos in an effort to drive authenticity and revenue in 2024. The move comes as the platform predicts a shift in mindset within its community, characterized curiosity, imagination, vulnerability, and courage.

TikTok has named this mindset “Creative Bravery” and believes that brands that continually spark global curiosity, upend traditional storytelling norms, and build trust with their audience will find the most success on the platform in the next year. In line with this vision, the company has started to phase out its “Creator Fund” and replace it with its new “Creativity Program Beta,” which requires videos longer than one minute if creators want to monetize their content. TikTok estimates that creators can now make over 20 times more than before.

The pivot to long-form content presents new opportunities for digital marketers. While TikTok is known for its signature short-form videos, research indicates that longer-form content tends to drive higher conversion rates and develops a stronger connection between brand and consumer. With TikTok incentivizing longer videos, it is expected that more authentic and niche groups will emerge, all driven long-form content.

However, this shift has received mixed reactions from creators. Some worry that the move towards longer videos takes away from what initially made TikTok popular, such as the ability to easily scroll through various content and create videos without extensive planning or resources. Nonetheless, TikTok’s push towards longer-form content aligns with industry trends and positions the platform as a potentially lucrative space for marketers.

While TikTok has made significant gains in advertising this year, it is crucial to view this within the context of overall ad spending. Advertisers are still pouring more money into tech giants like Meta compared to TikTok. However, TikTok’s cultural impact has always been more significant than its impact on ad dollars, and the platform is slowly bridging that gap. If TikTok can bring all its different parts together and solidify its place in media plans, it will become a must-have platform for advertisers, rather than just a nice-to-have option.

In conclusion, TikTok’s shift towards long-form content reflects its commitment to fostering authenticity and driving revenue in 2024. While some creators may need to adapt to this change, it presents new opportunities for marketers to connect with niche audiences and develop stronger brand-consumer relationships on the platform. As TikTok continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how it further disrupts the advertising industry and solidifies its position as a cultural force in the years to come.