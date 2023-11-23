TikTok Prankster Receives Lengthy Sentence for Harmful Pranks

A prominent TikTok prankster, known as Mizzy, has been handed an 18-week sentence a judge who deemed his pranks as unfunny and driven a desire for fame. Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, the 19-year-old behind the Mizzy alias, deliberately violated a court order that prohibited him from sharing videos of people without their consent, just hours after it was issued. The judge found him guilty of two counts of breaching the order and sentenced him at Stratford Magistrates Court, emphasizing that his pranks caused significant harm and distress to innocent members of the public.

The judge revealed that O’Garro’s motive was not solely limited to fame, but also involved financial gain and the acquisition of designer clothes from sponsors. Videos on O’Garro’s Snapchat account included one where he forcefully grabbed a schoolboy his uniform and another where he engaged in a physical altercation with a man who had dwarfism. Additionally, during an appearance on national television, O’Garro claimed that the UK’s laws were weak. These actions, combined with his flagrant disregard for the court order, led Judge Matthew Bone to conclude that O’Garro’s pranks were tasteless and devoid of humor.

In response to defense claims that one of O’Garro’s friends had posted the videos without his consent, the judge dismissed the argument as “inconceivable.” The defense also portrayed O’Garro as a young man displaying a lack of maturity, highlighting his academic achievements and efforts to better himself. However, the judge emphasized the seriousness of O’Garro’s actions and handed down a heightened social media ban, preventing him from sharing videos and collaborating with others on social media platforms for two years. O’Garro was also prohibited from trespassing on private properties and entering a specific area in London.

While O’Garro’s pranks have garnered a significant online following, attracting both criticism and support, he has faced particular backlash, which he believes is partly due to his race. The negative public reaction to his videos prompted DCI Yasmin Lalani of the Metropolitan Police to express the necessity of accountability and respect for the law. Lalani hopes that O’Garro’s sentence will serve as a clear message that no one is exempt from the consequences of their actions.