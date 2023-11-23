TikTok Prankster Mizzy Receives Jail Sentence for Harmful Videos

A TikTok prankster known as Mizzy, whose real name is Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, has been sentenced to 18 weeks in a young offender institution Judge Matthew Bone. Mizzy was convicted of breaching a court order that prohibited him from sharing videos of individuals without their consent.

The judge, when delivering the sentence at Stratford Magistrates Court, stated that Mizzy’s videos were “not funny” and that his pranks had caused “significant harm and distress” to innocent members of the public. It was revealed that the motive behind these pranks was Mizzy’s desire for fame and material rewards such as money and designer clothes from sponsors.

The court found that Mizzy had deliberately violated the court order sharing videos of people without their permission shortly after it was issued. In one video, filmed at the Westfield shopping center in Stratford, Mizzy openly mocked the British judicial system, claiming that the law in the UK was a “joke.”

Other videos shared on Mizzy’s Snapchat account also breached the court order. These included footage of him grabbing a schoolboy his uniform and engaging in a physical altercation with a man with dwarfism. Mizzy argued that these videos were merely hoaxes, with the consent of those involved, but the court dismissed this claim.

Judge Bone rejected Mizzy’s explanation that his friend had posted the videos without his consent, deeming it “inconceivable.” In addition to the jail sentence, Mizzy was ordered to pay a £154 surcharge and was prohibited from trespassing on private property or entering the E12 area of London.

DCI Yasmin Lalani of the Metropolitan Police expressed her satisfaction with the sentence, emphasizing that nobody is above the law and that accountability is vital.