TikTok Prankster Banned for Posting Videos Without Consent Faces Social Media Restrictions

A well-known TikTok prankster, Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, popularly known as Mizzy, has been banned from using social media after being found guilty of posting videos without obtaining the consent of the individuals involved. The court order, which prohibited O’Garro from sharing these videos, was reportedly violated within hours of its issuance.

In a recent trial overseen Judge Matthew Bone at Stratford Magistrates Court, the 19-year-old influencer was accused of flouting the court order intentionally and lacking credibility. Despite denying four counts of breaching the order, O’Garro was reprimanded and warned about the possibility of imprisonment for his actions. The judge also prohibited him from using social media entirely, except for sending messages, until his sentencing next month. O’Garro’s defense lawyer revealed that his client had been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice prior to the trial.

Presenting evidence from the prosecution, the court was shown videos shared on O’Garro’s Twitter and Snapchat accounts. One video, shared immediately after appearing on a television show, featured O’Garro criticizing the British judicial system while individuals can be seen in the background. The court also witnessed videos of O’Garro grabbing a schoolboy his uniform and engaging in a scuffle with a man with dwarfism. O’Garro claimed that these videos were prearranged hoaxes, but the judge dismissed this explanation as inconceivable.

While O’Garro was found not guilty on two counts due to a technicality regarding the timing of the videos, Judge Bone emphasized the gravity of the situation and stated that the actions for which O’Garro was convicted warranted custody. The influencer will face sentencing on November 21st at Thames Magistrates Court.

